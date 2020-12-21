Why Paula Abdul Is Channeling Elaine from Seinfeld on The Masked Dancer

Watch : Paula Abdul Reveals If She'll Resume Vegas Residency

Prepare for Paula Abdul to get you even more excited for The Masked Dancer.

The 58-year-old singer stopped by Daily Pop on Monday, Dec. 21 and told E! co-host Justin Sylvester all about what's to come on the reality TV competition series, which she's a panelist alongside Brian Austin Green, Ashley Tisdale and Ken Jeong. Having appeared on every season of The Masked Singer since its inception in 2019, Jeong is no stranger to the show's unique concept, and according to Abdul, has made her feel right at home on the dancing spin-off.

"This is the truth and I'm not kidding...in between performances when music's playing, they encourage us to get up and dance," the former American Idol judge began. "So I got my groove going and I'm moving, I'm on the beat..."

"But then peripherally to the left of me, I see this going on..." Abdul continued, doing her best imitation of the worst dance moves imaginable.