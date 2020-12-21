Ariana GrandeKylie Jenner2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Kourtney Kardashian Channels Romy and Michele's High School Reunion With a Holiday Twist

Kourtney Kardashian and high school best friend Veronique Barnes posed for a photoshoot inspired by the '90s fashion of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 21, 2020 7:33 PMTags
Kourtney KardashianCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Shares a Cryptic Quote About an Ex

'Tis the season to channel the '90s. 

On Dec. 20, Kourtney Kardashian teamed up with her high school bestie, Ice Cream Castles clothing designer Veronique Vicari Barnes, for an Instagram photoshoot inspired by the 1997 classic comedy Romy and Michele's High School Reunion. In the series of photos, the POOSH founder wore a matching green paisley set, plus teal tights, while Veronique rocked a purple paisley skirt, pink top and matching pink tights. The BFFs, who posed in front of a Christmas tree for one shot, even threw on some silver tinsel for an extra holiday effect. 

Kourtney captioned the pics "A Romy and Michele Christmas," while Veronique wrote in her own Instagram caption, "Christmas Time with Kourtney @kourtneykardash #romyandmichelle."

While Kourtney and Veronique got glammed up for this photoshoot, earlier this month the star shared a much more casual picture of her and Veronique lounging near her Christmas tree while donned in all black. 

She captioned the photo "high school bestie," to which the designer responded, "Love you so much."

photos
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's Family Pics

The comedy that inspired these photos stars Lisa Kudrow and Mira Sorvino as 20-somethings who, upon realizing that they haven't accomplished as much as their classmates leading up to their 10 year reunion, decide to fake an incredible story in order to seem more impressive. Hijinks, and fabulous '90s fashion, ensue. 

instagram

Trending Stories

1

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

2

Watch Orlando Bloom Crash Katy Perry's Instagram Live With a Snack

3

Blake Lively's Quarantine Hair Is a Major 2020 Mood

As for Kourtney, she had a list of accomplishments to be proud of this holiday season!

instagram

The reality star, who took a step back from Keeping Up With the Kardashians earlier this year in order to focus on her family and other projects, however, may need to explain this Romy and Michele photoshoot to her sister Khloe.

instagram

After seeing a photo of Kourtney sitting on top of a stuffed polar bear, Khloe commented on the Dec. 20 post, "I have questions but you look so beautiful."

Trending Stories

1

Who Is Ariana Grande's Fiancé Dalton Gomez? 7 Things to Know About Him

2

Watch Orlando Bloom Crash Katy Perry's Instagram Live With a Snack

3

Blake Lively's Quarantine Hair Is a Major 2020 Mood

4

Bachelor Nation’s Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Expecting Twins

5

Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Divorce

Latest News

Rachel Zoe Says She's "Scarred For Life" After Her Son Is Hospitalized

Jennifer Lopez on Why She Dressed Up as Alex Rodriguez's Ex Madonna

John Mulaney Checks Into Rehab for Struggles With Addiction

How Wilmer Valderrama Ended Up Settled Down and Happier Than Ever

Lady A's Charles Kelly Explains Why Their Name Change Took So Long

Personalized Jewelry: The Perfect Thoughtful Holiday Gift

Mary J. Blige's Holiday Gift Guide Is A Family Affair