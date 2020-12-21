Matthew Koma's Anniversary Tribute to Hilary Duff Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Watch : Hilary Duff Is Pregnant! Expecting Baby No. 2 With Matthew Koma

Nobody could have predicted a first year of marriage like this.

On Monday, Dec. 21, Matthew Koma took to Instagram and celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary to Hilary Duff. In his heartfelt post, the musician couldn't help but look back on the past 12 months that included a pregnancy, pandemic and plenty of love.

"One year ago today looked a whole lot different," he began on Instagram. "I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say ‘the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your badassery."

Matthew continued, "How you're able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don't know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it."