Matthew Koma's Anniversary Tribute to Hilary Duff Is What Dreams Are Made Of

Nobody could have predicted a first year of marriage like this.
On Monday, Dec. 21, Matthew Koma took to Instagram and celebrated his one-year wedding anniversary to Hilary Duff. In his heartfelt post, the musician couldn't help but look back on the past 12 months that included a pregnancy, pandemic and plenty of love.
"One year ago today looked a whole lot different," he began on Instagram. "I can't imagine this last year without you to Clorox groceries and avoid the world with. When I asked you to be my wife, we had no idea our first year would look like this...They always say ‘the first year is the hardest,' but in our case it was for completely different reasons and I'm so in awe of your badassery."
Matthew continued, "How you're able to be the mom, individual, wife, spirit, and tie dye influencer you are, while making it look so easy is mind boggling and I don't know what I did right to deserve being on the receiving end of it."
Back on Dec. 21, 2019, Hilary and Matthew surprised fans when they tied the knot during an intimate ceremony in the backyard of their home. The newlyweds would later enjoy a staycation honeymoon.
While their anniversary plans remain private for now, the 33-year-old singer is giving thanks to his wife as they prepare to expand their family in 2021.
"Thank you for being the most steady, supportive, empathetic, loving, and passionate," Matthew wrote. "Thank you for the endless hours of indulging my obsession with deceased songwriters and pretending it interests you. Thank you for making me drink water and eat breakfast. You make me so much better. You make our family what it is. You're the only thing that makes me cry through the Prozac. I love you."
Celebrate this special day in their love story by looking back on their romance below.