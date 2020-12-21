Love Is Blind’s Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton Tease Baby Plans and Life After Reality TV

Love Is Blind couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are continuing to document their love story.
As hard as it is to believe, the Netflix series—in which single people date each other without coming face-to-face until after they get engaged—did indeed premiere this year, and it wasn't long until Lauren and Cameron became a fan-favorite couple. The pair quickly wed, and since production on their Love Is Blind season actually wrapped in the fall of 2018, they've now been married for a little more than two years.
To talk about what they've been up to in those two years—particularly since the series launched in February—Lauren and Cameron stopped by the Monday, Dec. 21 episode of Daily Pop.
"Aw man, life after the show has been beautiful, it's been amazing, it's been full of growth," Lauren told E!'s Justin Sylvester, Morgan Stewart and guest host Kym Whitley. "I mean, we're just really blessed and grateful for everything."
Cameron echoed his wife's sentiment: "It's been a blessing to have each other and to be able to—even in this time—work together and just continue building our relationship."
As Love Is Blind fans may recall, 29-year-old Cameron is a data science consultant, while 34-year-old Lauren owns and operates her own business, The Speed Brand. Put simply, they're both very busy with their careers—so it hasn't exactly been easy working from home together amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"The biggest challenge for us, I think, has been finding the balance between just work and personal time," Lauren explained. "Especially living in the time we're living in, spending so much time together. I think it's just been us finding out the best time to have for ourselves and then just continue to flourish as a couple. I think it's important to find that balance."
Plus, the reality TV stars have a huge side hustle: their YouTube series, Hanging With the Hamiltons.
"Hanging With the Hamiltons is like our YouTube extension of ourselves," Lauren said. "It's a continuation of us and our life, even with some fun skits and sketches thrown in there. It's pretty much our avenue to be creative and share our lives."
Added Cameron, "It's a real look into our relationship."
If everything goes according to plan, the series may gain a new star within a year or two. "I'm not pregnant right now, but definitely in the future," Lauren teased. "You never know what the next year will bring... I'm looking forward to having some little Cams at some point."
Watch the complete Daily Pop interview with Lauren and Cameron in the above clip!
Love Is Blind is now streaming on Netflix, and you can check out the couple's YouTube channel here.