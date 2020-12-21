Adam Brody Reveals If He Will Watch the Gossip Girl Reboot With Leighton Meester

Watch : Kristen Bell Teases Her "Gossip Girl" Return

Adam Brody will admit it: He's a little curious about one particular 2021 project.

As excitement continues to build for the Gossip Girl reboot, fans are curious to know if any of the original cast members, like Adam's wife Leighton Meester, who played the ultimate mean girl, Blair Waldorf, will be watching when HBO Max finally releases the show.

In a new interview with WSJ. Magazine published on Monday, Dec. 21, Adam was asked if he and Leighton will be tuning in, and his answer may surprise you.

"I highly doubt we'll watch it front to back," he shared with the publication. "I don't think we're the audience, but I'm sure we'll dip our toes in."

The new Gossip Girl is set eight years after the original series and follows a new group of students at a New York private school dealing with a new generation of Gossip Girl, who is now all of us thanks to the power of social media.