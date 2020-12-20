Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Whips Up a Delicious Holiday Cocktail

Is it really the holiday season without specialty cocktails and appetizers? Not for Queer Eye's food and wine expert Antoni Porowski.
The Netflix star teamed up with Peroni Beer to craft a delicious cocktail recipe you'll want to sip all winter long. In the video above, Antoni shows fans how to make a Peroni Regalo, which pairs Peroni Beer with bourbon, sugared orange slices, cloves, cinnamon and bitters to create the flavorful and festive beverage.
Antoni, who has a passion for Italian culture, revealed he was inspired by the country's tradition of "aperitivo," which is a light meal or drink designed to whet your appetite before a late dinner.
"Aperitivo, in Italian culture, the most similar thing you can compare it to is a happy hour, but it's so much more than that. The word 'aperitivo' in Latin means 'opener,' so it's kind of like the opening to the meal," he explained in the video provided to E! News. "That can be a cocktail, it can be a nice little hor d'oeuvre."
Peroni Beer isn't just a great base for a cocktail, however. Antoni also created different appetizer recipes in which Peroni is the star ingredient. The recipes, which can be found on PeroniHoliday.com, include lemon artichoke dip with ciabatta, birra-braised pork shoulder and Peroni-battered frito misto.
It was a dream come true for Antoni to team up with the Italian beer company, he told Travel + Leisure in October.
"Italy is by far—I say this as a Polish-Canadian boy—my favorite country," he shared. "I've always had Italian envy. And so when I found out that Peroni was interested in working together, I got so excited."
While you may not be able to jet off to Lake Cuomo for aperitivo this holiday season, these recipes from Antoni and Peroni are certainly the next best thing. Check out the video above!