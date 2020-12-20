Ryan Reynolds Shares How His Family’s Christmas Plans Will Be Different Due to Coronavirus

Watch : Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively in "Green Lantern": E! News Rewind

Ryan Reynolds shared that his holiday plans will look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On his Dec. 19 Instagram Story, the usually sarcastic Deadpool star got surprisingly emotional when talking about how he and wife Blake Lively's children James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 16 months, will experience a different Christmas this year.

"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts or uncles. It sucks," the actor wrote. "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."

The stars are not the only famous family changing up their holiday plans in order to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Even the British royal family is making different plans. There will be no mass gathering at Sandringham House on Christmas Day, which typically draws dozens of family members, with Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Phillip plan to spend a quiet holiday at Windsor.