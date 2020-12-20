Ryan Reynolds Shares How His Family’s Christmas Plans Will Be Different Due to Coronavirus

Ryan Reynolds shared that his holiday plans will look very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
On his Dec. 19 Instagram Story, the usually sarcastic Deadpool star got surprisingly emotional when talking about how he and wife Blake Lively's children James, 6, Inez, 4 and Betty, 16 months, will experience a different Christmas this year.
"My kids won't see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts or uncles. It sucks," the actor wrote. "My hat's off to so many others doing the same."
The stars are not the only famous family changing up their holiday plans in order to maintain social distancing in order to avoid the spread of COVID-19. Even the British royal family is making different plans. There will be no mass gathering at Sandringham House on Christmas Day, which typically draws dozens of family members, with Queen Elizabeth and husband Prince Phillip plan to spend a quiet holiday at Windsor.
While Ryan is upset about the circumstances, he was all smiles while celebrating another milestone with his immediate family recently. Blake posted about her husband's 44th birthday in October, and in true Blake-and-Ryan fashion, she couldn't help but poke fun at him on his big day.
In the caption of an Instagram photo of Blake presenting Ryan with a pie full of lit birthday candles, the Gossip Girl alum wrote, "1) Who is the lost soul that selects birthday PIE. 2) What ANIMAL eats their cake (pie) without first blowing out the candles. @vancityreynolds that's who. Happy Birthday. I honestly can't believe we're still married."
As for Ryan, he also recently marked another big occasion: the birthday of the couple's dog, Bax.
"Happy Birthday, Bax," Ryan wrote on Instagram in September, alongside a photo of him and the Golden Retriever. "I'd bake you a cake, but it would kill you. Not because you're a dog. Everything I bake is poison. If I had to go to war, I'd just bring a toaster oven."
While Christmas may look different this year, it's clear Blake and Ryan know how to celebrate the holidays together, whether big or small.