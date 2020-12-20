Watch Alex Moffat Make His Debut as Joe Biden on SNL After Jim Carrey's Exit

Now that's a peaceful transition of power.
Hours after Jim Carrey announced he was stepping down from his guest role as Joe Biden on SNL, cast member Alex Moffat made his debut as the newest star to play the President-elect on the NBC series.
On Saturday's episode, Moffat portrayed the Democratic leader in the Cold Open sketch alongside Maya Rudolph, who reprised her guest role of Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and cast member Beck Bennett, again playing Mike Pence. In the sketch, the pair interrupt the Vice President after he receives a coronavirus vaccine.
Moffat made his entrance as Biden by first walking into the room clutching a cane, then ditching it to roll into a somersault, paying homage to Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory.
"You look different somehow," Beckett says, to which Moffat responds, "Yep. Like Colonel Sanders, every time you see me, I'm a different guy."
Also during the sketch, cast member Kate McKinnon reprised her role of Rudy Giuliani and Kenan Thompson played Ben Carson. Watch the skit below:
Carrey announced on Twitter on Saturday that he would not play Biden on SNL again. He had started portraying the role on the season 46 premiere in October.
"Though my term was only meant to be 6 weeks, I was thrilled to be elected as your SNL President...comedy's highest call of duty," Carrey wrote. "I would love to go forward knowing that Biden was the victor because I nailed that s--t. But I am just one in a long line of proud, fighting SNL Bidens!"
Woody Harrelson, Jason Sudeikis and John Mulaney had previously played Biden on SNL.
Wonder Woman 1984 actress and former SNL cast member Kristen Wiig hosted Saturday's episode, while Dua Lipa was the musical guest.
