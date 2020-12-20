Demi Lovato Reflects On the "Best Part About Being Single" Months After Max Ehrich Split

Watch : Demi Lovato's "Full-Circle Moment" at 2020 PCAs

"I Love Me," is more than a song to Demi Lovato.

The 28-year-old star recently shared an empowering message about how she doesn't need anyone but herself to live happily ever after.

"The best part about being single is knowing that my happiness is coming from no other person than myself," she candidly captioned one of her Instagram Stories on Friday, Dec. 18.

Demi's post comes three months after she called off her engagement to Max Ehrich in September. The former couple, who got engaged in July, have since opened up about their breakup.

Last month, the pop star poked fun at her whirlwind romance while also reflecting on 2020 as a whole.

"I performed at the Grammys and sung the National Anthem at the Super Bowl," Demi recalled at the E!'s People Choice Awards, in which she hosted the annual event. "But then COVID hit and everything shut down, so I did what everyone else did, I went into lockdown mode and got engaged."