Riverdale Star Casey Cott Is Engaged

Christmas came early for Casey Cott.

The Riverdale star shared the exciting news that he's engaged! On Saturday, Dec. 19, the 28-year-old actor made the announcement on Instagram after posting a photo of himself and his soon-to-be wife.

The CW star captioned his post with three diamond ring emojis. In the image, the couple smiled from ear-to-ear with the actor's fiancée showing off her round-shaped diamond sparkler. At this time, it's unknown how Casey popped the big question.

Following the engagement, the actor's co-stars expressed their love and support. "So happy for you two," Camila Mendes commented. "I'm so happy about this," Madelaine Petsch replied with the heart-eyes emoji.

Vanessa Morgan shared, "So happppppyyyyyyyyyyy for you two."

Moreover, it remains a mystery as to who Casey's fiancée is. And although the Riverdale star has posted about his relationship on social media, he has kept details about his romance to himself—like when he went from single to taken. Keeping things more private, Casey has never tagged his fiancée in any social media photos.