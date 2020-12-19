Tiger Woods Is a Proud Dad as 11-Year-Old Son Charlie Shows Off His Golf Skills at PNC Championship

Like father, like son!

Tiger Woods' 11-year-old son Charlie Woods, the youngest of his two children and a rising child golf star, played with his dad in a competitive golf tournament for the first time on Saturday, Dec. 19. Wearing matching purple polo shirts, the two both made their debut in the PNC Championship, an annual two-day exhibition event that pairs pro golfers with a family member, in Orlando, Fla.

Charlie stole the show as he showed off some impressive golfing skills on the course. At one point, he drove the ball around 175 yards, setting himself up for his first eagle. Tiger, 44, stood and watched proudly, later telling his son, "Awesome shot" and giving him a pat on the back.

"I really don't care about my game. Just making sure Charlie has the time of his life and he's doing that," Tiger later told reporters without his son present. "[And] making sure that he is able to enjoy all this."

Tiger said Charlie "enjoyed being out there," adding, "The fact that we got off to such a quick start helped." The golf champion also gave his son kudos for "hitting some of those incredible shots and carrying from the range to the golf course."

Tiger and Charlie were all smiles as they played together and fist-bumped their way through the tournament.