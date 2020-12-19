Pink Jokes "2020 Is the Gift That Keeps On Giving" After Fracturing Her Ankle

Watch : Happy Birthday Pink: E! News Rewind

The year 2020 isn't finished with Pink yet.

In a Dec. 18 Instagram post, the "Just Give Me a Reason" singer shared a photo of herself in the hospital, wearing a mask and giving a thumbs up to the camera. She explained the reason for her visit in the hilarious caption.

"As if surviving covid wasn't enough for this poop sandwich of a year! Well, I got my stitches out from drying that wine glass, that went well. Then I recovered from my very first staph infection for no reason (cry for help?) (right knee was lonely?) so I thought I'd fracture my ankle," wrote the Grammy winner, who recovered from the coronavirus earlier this year. "Later tonight I'm gonna climb inside a raw chicken and see if I can't check out what salmonella's like! 2020 is the gift that keeps on giving."

Pink explained that she hurt her ankle while running down the stairs to see "the Christmas star." Jupiter and Saturn are set to appear closer in the sky than they have been in 400 years, leading to the appearance of a very bright light in the sky. Unfortunately, as Pink pointed out in the caption, the celestial event won't occur until the 21st. Whoops!