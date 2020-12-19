Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Mariah Carey Hilariously Responds to Christmas Ornament Made in Her Likeness

When a fan posted a photo of a glittering Christmas ornament made in Mariah Carey's likeness, the pop diva herself was far from impressed by it. See her hilarious reaction.

This Christmas ornament? Mariah Carey doesn't know her.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, CNN Politics Senior Campaign Editor Kyle Blaine tweeted a photo of a Christmas ornament made in the pop diva's likeness. The figure sports glittering gold hair and wears a red and white belted dress and Santa hat while kneeling—an homage to the cover of her 1994 album Merry Christmas, which contains Carey's classic song, "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Blaine wrote, "My husband and I exchange ornaments every year and this year he got me @MariahCarey which is very festive!"

The singer herself responded, "This is... Not approved [neutral face emoji] (But it's the thought that counts)."

Blaine later replied, "Drag me queen." He also tweeted later, "Lots of mixed emotions to get so many private messages congratulating me on getting completely and utterly wrecked by MC."

The glass ornament used to be available for purchase online at Frog & Toad for $19.50 but is no longer for sale.

However, the store does still offer a $16 "St. Mariah Carey Prayer Candle."

Carey is known as the unofficial celebrity queen of Christmas, thanks to the recurring success of her hit single "All I Want for Christmas Is You," a staple for any holiday party or playlist. The song is currently enjoying its annual surge in popularity: This week, it's No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and hit No. 4. on the Apple iTunes Top 10 Music Chart.

Apple TV+

Also, earlier this month, the star-studded Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special began streaming on Apple TV+. It features celebs such as Ariana Grande and Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Tiffany Haddish, Billy Eichner, Misty Copeland, Mykal-Michelle Harris and an appearance by Carey's 9-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe.

