12 Must-Haves for Expecting Moms From PrettyLittleThing's New Maternity Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Calling all expecting moms!
PrettyLittleThing has answered all your fashion prayers will their new maternity line! From cozy knit sets and comfortable vinyl leggings to sweaters and dresses, the fashion retailer has everything you need to accommodate your growing bump. PrettyLittleThing's maternity line makes sure you don't have to sacrifice style for comfort during this special time.
For 12 of our favorite styles from PrettyLittleThing's first-ever maternity line, scroll below!
Maternity Camel Checked Oversized Shirt
Wear this stylish, oversized shirt over a dress or pants and a tee. The checked print is all the rage this season, too!
Maternity Black Vinyl Leggings
If you were bummed you couldn't take part in the vinyl pant trend, these pants are an answer to your prayers! Perfect for date night or elevating a casual outfit.
Maternity Black V Neck Knitted Side Split Vest
Pair this cozy vest with a long sleeve tee or blouse for the ultimate winter look.
Maternity Chocolate Abstract Print Satin Shirred Mini Dress
This satin dress is perfect for baby showers or just to stay comfortable while running errands!
Maternity Camel Bump Support Suit Pants
Dress your best while feeling comfortable! These pants with the matching blazer are perfect for Zoom meetings and business-casual events.
Maternity Black Brushed Rib Ruched Top
Pair this stylish top with some leggings, a leather jacket and comfortable kicks and you'll be ready to go!
Maternity Light Blue Wash Split Hem Jeans
If you're looking for a comfortable and trendy pair of jeans that will accommodate your growing bump, these jeans are the answer!
Maternity Taupe Chenille Slouchy Cardigan
You won't want to take this slouchy cardigan off and we don't blame you. The cozy fabric will allow you to relax with style and comfort in mind.
Maternity Taupe Chenille Bralet and Wide Leg Pant Lounge Set
If you get the cardigan, you have to get the bralet and pant set to complete the look.
Maternity Camel Contour Ribbed Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit will hug you in all the right places. Pair it with a trench coat and kicks for complete look, or wear it alone because it's that cute!
Maternity Beauty Box
Every mom deserves to be pampered! This beauty box includes a Beauty Works Pearl Nourishing Argan Oil Mask, Carmex Original Tube, Barry M Relax & Recharge face masks (4 Pack), Q+A Collagen face cream, This Works Baby Sleep Pillow Spray and Patchology FlashPatch Restoring Night Eye Gel.
Maternity Steel Blue Tie Waist Mini Dress
This mini dress is so darling! With a tie waist, the dress will accentuate your bump in all the right ways.
For more PrettyLittleThing newness, check out the Saweetie x PLT collection!