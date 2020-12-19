Checking In On Where the Love Is Blind Couples Stand

Love Is Blind made pods cool before the pandemic.
Though it's hard to believe the dating show premiered this year (we've lived five lifetimes since then), Love Is Blind captured all our hearts when it hit Netflix on Feb. 13, just in time for Valentine's Day.
And if you're obsessed with the wild reality series, you're not alone. It was one of the site's most popular reality series of the year and stayed in Netflix's Top 10 shows in the U.S. for a whopping 47 days, which was the most of any non-kids programming, according to the streaming platform. Thankfully, it was already renewed for a season two and season three.
Now, 10 months after its premiere, we're still so invested in what the six key couples are up to these days. So, we did some digging around to check in on the Atlanta-based pairs that had us believing love could truly be blind.
Of course, there's the beloved influencer Lauren Speed and scientist Cameron Hamilton, who are still going strong. They took a couples vacay to Grand Velas Riviera Maya over the summer and became "fur baby" parents by welcoming their Airedale Terrier, Mr. Sparx.
In November, Lauren wrote a love note to her sweet hubs on Instagram, saying, "We've made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever." The 33-year-old creator added, "I'm grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible."
Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are also still married and celebrated their second wedding anniversary in November. Matt wrote, "Here's to 2 years and a million more years together," while Amber (you know, the makeup lover) also paid tribute to her "frustrating-crazy-sweet-handsome hubby."
And while not everyone from the show got hitched, that doesn't mean they haven't found their happily ever after. We're looking at you, Mark Cuevas! Though it didn't work out with Jessica Batten, the fitness pro popped the question to his now-fiancée Aubrey Rainey in November as the pair prepare to welcome their first child, a baby boy.
"I'm so excited to be a dad—seriously one of the proudest moments of my life," Mark told E! News in October. "I'm going to be a protective dad, but also a dad that will always support my child in any endeavor."
As for Jessica, she still adores her wine-drinking pup Payton and is now dating foot and ankle surgeon Benjamin McGrath. The Los Angeles resident recently reflected on her difficult journey on Love Is Blind, which she "never thought I'd be celebrating."
She wrote on Insta, "As time goes on, I realize all of my experiences whether good or bad set me up to receive and appreciate what life has to offer down the line - at the right time." The Cubs fan continued, "If something horrible happens to make you feel like your life is over, you're finished, done, whatever it is.. There is more."
