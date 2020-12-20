Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Even in 2020, Style Did Not End: Relive All the Fashion Moments

From Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl halftime show costumes to reliving Princess Diana's iconic outfits in The Crown, revisit all 2020 had to offer in the style department.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 20, 2020
FashionCelebrities2020 Year in Review
While 2020 was a painful year most of us would like to forget, we always want to remember these clothes. 

When the coronavirus pandemic struck the United States, it swiftly posed severe challenges and robbed us of many things we had taken for granted—hugging your grandparent, taking a trip, dinner with friends, walking the aisles of a grocery store without having to wear a face mask. Doing practically anything without having to wear a mask. While covering our mouth and nose became the norm this year, the will to get dressed up every day waned as more and more people's work situations changed or vanished completely. With each passing day, the routine of putting on clothes became more of a spandex-riddled struggle. Special occasions and their fancy outfits? Farewell. 

Outside the comfort of our couches, fashion lovers said goodbye to their favorite events as red carpet premieres came to a halt and the annual Met Gala was inevitably canceled. But, with time, a new normal (yes, a phrase we also want to forget) was found and Hollywood adapted, spurring unprecedented virtual award shows and face mask-mandatory fashion shows. In the enduring words of Tim Gunn, the industry made it work—and style did not end. 

Best Looks at Fashion Week Spring 2021

From January's Golden Globes to reliving Princess Diana's iconic fashion by way of The Crown's fourth season in November, even 2020 was not without its fashion moments. 

Getty Images, Shutterstock, Casey Hollister/E! Photo Illustration

If the months are all a blur at this point, we understand and have your back. Keep scrolling to revisit all of the style this year had to offer and then join us in toasting to a fresh—and hopefully even more fashionable—start in 2021.  

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage
A Bow-Worthy Golden Globes Dress

When it comes to nailing a red carpet look, Marriage Story nominee Scarlett Johansson showed everyone how it's done at the 2020 Golden Globes in this breathtaking red Vera Wang gown.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
Hindsight Is 2020

While the five-time Grammy winner's lime green Gucci ensemble at the 2020 Grammys was a fashion moment on its own, it's even more significant now considering she was rocking a face mask months before it became standard practice amid the coronavirus pandemic. 

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Take a Seat for This Sea of Tulle

Ariana Grande's tulle concoction by Giambattista Valli was so epic, it warranted this unforgettable red carpet moment

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A Brand New Look for the Old Town Road

Lil Nas X does not shy away from bold, reimagined suits—and this bubblegum Versace bondage version was the perfect exclamation point on his first Grammy-winning night. 

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
This Is Her Time

The voice. The orchestra. The Christian Siriano ballgown. It was, put quite simply, a perfect Grammys moment for Lizzo

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
A Winner Is Born

After delivering a stunning performance and an uplifting acceptance speech, the star changed into this Versace number for an undeniably iconic photo op. 

LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Shakira & Jennifer Lopez

In gold Peter Dundas and silver Versace, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have forever made their mark on fashion history with these Super Bowl halftime show looks. 

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
Super Bowl Superhero

Kicking off her set atop a model of the Empire State Building, Jennifer Lopez was a superhero personified, with help from a pink skirt ready to be ripped off. 

Elsa/Getty Images)
Let's Get Loud

Jennifer Lopez made a loud fashion statement during the Super Bowl halftime show with a feathered American flag cape that she opened to reveal the Puerto Rican flag inside. 

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
Going the Extra Mile for Style

During Paris Fashion Week in March, Kim Kardashian made latex her signature look, including this standout Balmain ensemble. While it was uniquely difficult getting it on, in Kim's words, "This is f--king Fashion Week."

David Fisher/Shutterstock
The Dress for a Run-In With an Ex

Let's just say if we ran into our ex, we'd want to be rocking this number by John Galliano for Dior. When it comes to white, clinging silk, leave it to the one and only Jennifer Aniston to pull it off perfectly at the 2020 SAG Awards—and then win

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Your Majesty

As a first-time Oscar nominee—with two nods, no lessCynthia Erivo looked every bit a Hollywood queen in this custom Versace gown. It was just as majestic as the fashion star herself.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Red Carpet Work of Art

Janelle Monáe's fashion choices are always breathtaking, but this hooded Ralph Lauren gown covered with more than 168,000 Swarovski crystals was truly a sight to behold at the 2020 Oscars. 

Kitwood/Getty Images
A Regal Farewell

For her final royal engagement, Meghan Markle was clearly not interested in blending into the background. Evoking a modern Wonder Woman of sorts in a vibrant emerald green caped Emilia Wickstead sheath, the Duchess of Sussex proved no matter her title, she will always be regal. 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Vogue's Golden Moment

Harry Styles' gender-bending style took center stage in 2020, thanks in part to his historic cover for Vogue's December issue. Not only did he become the first man to appear solo on the magazine's cover in its 127 year history, but he did so in a dress. 

Netflix
Feline Fashion

From Joe Exotic's flashy shirts to Carole Baskin's flower child aesthetic, Tiger King sparked not only a new true crime obsession during the pandemic, but also birthed a few uniquely distinct style stars. And thanks to TikTok trends and Halloween costumes, their looks have made an unforgettable mark on 2020. 

Netflix
Bygone Glamour

In the midst of the world's shutdown, people at home in their pajamas found an escape in Ryan Murphy's Hollywood, where the style of the industry's Golden Age is no longer a distant memory. 

Pop TV
A Schitt's Creek Finale to Remember

In the midst of the pandemic's unrelenting tragedy, the finale of Schitt's Creek was a major bright spot—clothes included. 

Benjamin Wheeler/PA Images via Getty Images
Something Royally Borrowed

Despite privately marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi after the pandemic canceled their May wedding date, Princess Beatrice still managed to leave her mark on the history of royal wedding style with help from her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The bride wore a gown the monarch donned nearly six decades earlier in 1962. Making things even more special, the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara that Princess Beatrice sported was the one Elizabeth also wore on her wedding day back in 1947.  

Kevin Winter/MTV VMAs 2020/Getty Images for MTV
A Storm of Style

When it comes to fashion, Lady Gaga always delivers, but the "Rain on Me" singer's myriad of looks (and masks!) for the MTV Video Music Awards reached a new level of art and imagination. Simply put, they were out of this world.  

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Reinventing the Runway Walk

While fashion week looked much different in September as the pandemic continued, the power of women once again took center stage at Christian Siriano's fashion show, thanks in part to Coco Rochawho was seven months pregnant at the time. She walked the runway in a face mask before taking a dip in a pool as the grand finale

ABC
Billy Porter

If there was ever a star to deliver this level of glamour from his living room in the name of the virtual Emmy Awards, it makes sense that it was nominee and style icon Billy Porter

E!
Shining a Light

When Regina King won her fourth Emmy Award this year, all eyes were on her T-shirt featuring Breonna Taylor's face and the call to "say her name."

Instagram
The Winning Look

As a first-time Emmy nominee, Zendaya was victorious at the unprecedented virtual ceremony while donning this custom Armani Prive gown. Amid the pandemic, the star proved you can always serve up a winning look no matter where you accept your award. 

Eli Joshua Ade/HBO
Lovecraft Country's Sartorial Fantasy

A hybrid of horror, mystery and fantasy, HBO's Lovecraft Country made viewers want to cover their eyes, but the dreamy costumes kept them open

Netflix/E! Illustration
Wanderlust With Emily

Emily in Parisand her trend-inducing wardrobe—was a subject on nearly everyone's lips and keyboards this fall. And, whether you loved it, hated it or fall somewhere in between, the clothes were distracting eye candy for everyone sick of spending the year in leggings.  

Kevin Mazur/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp
A Cup and a Kilt

Post Malone's fringed motto jacket-kilt-red cup combination at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards was a fitting symbol of just how unconventional the year turned out to be.

Niko Tavernise/HBO
Coveted Coats

As The Undoing unfolded on HBO, there were two questions on most viewers' minds: Who killed Elena Alves and where can I buy Grace Fraser's incredible coats?

Andrew Harnik-Pool for Getty Images
She's Speaking

To make her historic victory speech as the first female vice president-elect of the United States, Kamala Harris donned a white Carolina Herrera suit—the color of the suffragettes. Before she even spoke, the soon-to-be vice president had already made an unforgettable statement. 

Ollie Upton/Netflix
Forever Fashion's Princess

Twenty-three years after Princess Diana's death, The Crown's highly anticipated fourth season reminded everyone once again why the late Princess of Wales is an eternal style icon

