David Harbour Says His Relationship With Lily Allen’s Kids Is Like a “Sitcom”

David Harbour may be on a serious sci-fi show, but his real life is more like a sitcom.
This week, the Stranger Things actor, who married singer Lily Allen in a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony in September (complete with an Elvis Presley impersonator!), shared exactly what it's like being a stepdad to Lily's two kids Ethel, 9, and Marnie Rose, 7.
"I'm in a relationship with three women who all have very different opinions of me at various times," the Black Widow star joked to People. "Making that kind of a commitment, which I haven't for most of my life, was a huge thing for me. And it just makes you feel a little bit more like a man, to be honest. I just feel a little bit more like an adult."
The two-time Emmy nominee added that being in this "family role" made him feel like "every cliché from every sitcom you've ever heard."
"It's a cliché that we make fun of constantly in television and in books and I had always watched it with a grain of salt going, 'Eh, whatever, it's not the real deal.' And now I am in it," he said. "That sort of hits it on the head."
David certainly seems comfortable with family life. Back in April, the actor shared an Instagram picture of him, Lily and the kids celebrating his 45th birthday, complete with a dinosaur cake.
"Very happy the supply lines still manage to ship dinosaur toothpicks. A birthday isn't the same without an extinct species menagerie atop lush radioactive fluorescent green icing," he wrote in the caption of the post. "I feel like a quarantined kid again, on the verge of a 10,000 year ice age. Hey triceratops!"
And it's possible that David's family could expand soon. Lily told The Sunday Times she's open to having more kids.
"I think so. Especially now Marnie's getting so big," Lily explained to the outlet in October. "It's like, 'No, my babies!'"
A new baby would certainly be an interesting plot twist in David and Lily's sitcom life!