Erika Jayne Believes Tom Girardi Was Unfaithful Before Filing for Divorce

Watch : Erika Jayne Ends 21-Year Marriage to Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne's divorce continues to take headlines outside of 90210.

Less than two months after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced she was ending her marriage to Tom Girardi, new details have emerged that could explain why the couple split.

"The reason Erika filed for divorce was infidelity," a source close to the Bravo star told E! News. "There has been more than one woman."

According to the source, Tom was publicly caught several years ago while out to dinner with someone else. Erika tried to move past it and work things out. But ultimately, the marriage didn't improve.

"His cheating continued," the source alleged. "And she came to the conclusion she needed to end the marriage." E! News has reached out to Tom's team for comment and has not heard back.

Back on Nov. 3, Erika, revealed her decision to break up with her husband after 21 years of marriage.