Below Deck's James Hough Weighs in on Co-Star Izzy Wouters Coming Out

James Hough's reaction to co-star Isabelle "Izzy" Wouters' coming out announcement couldn't be sweeter.

Earlier this month, the Below Deck stewardess turned deckhand came out as lesbian on social media. While Izzy's announcement may've been surprising for Below Deck fans, it wasn't news for her co-star and former bunkmate.

In fact, in an exclusive chat with E! News, James revealed that Izzy had already shared this information with him.

"I kind of already knew about that," the deckhand shared with us. "She did say it to me…and I was super happy for her."

Although James has stayed away from reading social media comments amid Below Deck's season eight airing, his mom did share one post about Izzy's coming out that gave him a chuckle.

James dished, "My mom told me, I think she checked on Twitter, that Izzy obviously came out and there was a comment saying, 'Not surprised! After staying in a room with James for eight weeks, she probably wouldn't want to again.'"