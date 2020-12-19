A Beauty Innovator's 5 Ways to Make it Through The Holidays

We love these products, and we hope you do too. Just so you know, our parent company, NBCUniversal, has a financial relationship with Volition Beauty. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you battling holiday fatigue? Well, we have good news for you!
Beauty innovator Maryse Mizanin is here to share her holiday essentials that will give you a second wind to enjoy the rest of the holiday season. And if anyone knows how to multi-task during the holidays, it's Maryse! In addition to launching her Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening moisturizer with Volition Beauty last month, the star of Miz & Mrs. is also a busy mom of 2, producer and actor.
From cookie candles and Apple AirPods to her caffeine-powered moisturizer, Maryse is sharing 5 ways to get through the busiest season of all.
Keep scrolling to check out Maryse's holiday must-haves!
Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer
"Volition Beauty's Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening Moisturizer: A caffeine-powered must-have in the morning to wake up tired skin after the evenings spent holiday planning and wrapping gifts."
Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case
"Apple AirPods because kids and zoom calls just do not mix!"
Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle
"I always have a candle on in my kitchen during the holidays. I love candles that smell like desserts so cookies, cupcakes, apple pecan pie or sugar pancakes are my absolute go-to! It reminds me of being home in Canada."
Sky Top
"My staple holiday piece is a satin blouse. You can dress it up or dress it down and I am all about going from Mom to Glam in a snap of a finger!"
Mini Maple Leaf Syrup Bottle- Set Of 6
"I miss the cold winters in Canada where the ground is filled with snow and the air is filled with the smell of maple. I grew up with all things maple so that smell is home to me! From maple syrup, to maple butter, to maple wax…I am hoping to get to Canada with the family as Mike and the girls have not tried true Canadian maple syrup. A trip to the French sugar shack is top of the list for next year!"
For more holiday must-haves, check out our complete 2020 Holiday Gift Guide!