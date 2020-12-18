Vanessa BryantMeghan MarkleKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Why Barack Obama Let Daughter Malia’s Boyfriend Move In During Quarantine

Barack Obama revealed on the Bill Simmons Podcast that Malia's British boyfriend had to stay with them during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic.

By Kaitlin Reilly Dec 18, 2020 10:14 PMTags
Barack ObamaMalia ObamaCelebrities

Barack Obama had an additional house guest for part of quarantine.

This week, the former President of the United States shared a little bit about his experience during the coronavirus pandemic on the Bill Simmons Podcast. He said that he enjoyed spending time with his daughters Sasha, 19, and Malia, 22, and was excited to find that they also seemed to delight in reconnecting with dear old dad again. 

"It's a blessing because all the teenage stuff is kind of gone now and they're just back, and they love you again and they want to spend time with you," the politician explained. "And they're funny. Like I think a lot of families, we went through that first month where we were playing games every night and doing a little arts and crafts projects and then slowly they started to get a little bored with us. Maybe teaching Malia and Sasha, and Malia's boyfriend, who was with us for a little while, Spades."

When Bill asked about Malia's boyfriend, Barack revealed how Rory Farquharson—who the Harvard student has been linked to since 2017—ended up crashing with the family. 

photos
Malia Obama and Sasha Obama Over the Years

"He's British, wonderful young man. And he was sort of stuck because there was a whole visa thing and he had a job set up, so we took him in," Barack said. "And I didn't want to like him but he's a good kid." 

There was one small problem, however. 

"This is not a surprise to you Bill because you've got a son, [but] young men eat like, it's weird to watch them consume food," Barack admitted. "And my grocery bill went up about thirty percent." 

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

2

Roloff Family Speaks Out After Jacob Accuses Producer of Molestation

3

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP/Shutterstock

While Rory spent time with the Obamas this year, Malia hopped across the pond to hang out with her boyfriend's family for the holidays in England in 2019. 

Living with the Obamas could be intimidating, but it sounds like Rory made himself right at home in their house...and especially in the kitchen. 

Trending Stories

1

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

2

Roloff Family Speaks Out After Jacob Accuses Producer of Molestation

3

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

4

Anna Kournikova Shares New Birthday Photos of Twins Lucy and Nicholas

5

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

Latest News

Gillian Anderson and The Crown Creator Peter Morgan Break Up

Why Barack Obama Let Daughter Malia’s Boyfriend Move In

Exclusive

Attention Cardi B: This Real Housewife Wants a Cameo From You

Watch Fresh Off the Boat's Hudson Yang Get Accepted to Harvard

You Must Watch Frankie Jonas Recreate Married to Jonas Scenes

Eva Mendes Admits Her Mom Guilt Is "In Full Effect" Amid Pandemic

Emilio Vitolo Sends Love to "Beautiful" Girlfriend Katie Holmes