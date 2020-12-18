Attention Cardi B: This Real Housewives Star Wants a Cameo From You

A Cameo from queen Cardi B? Count us in!

E! News has an exclusive sneak peek from Sunday's all new episode of Bravo's Chat Room. In the preview, co-host Hannah Berner brings up the recent news story that The Office's Brian Baumgartner, best known for his role as Kevin on the beloved NBC sitcom, made a whopping $1 million in 2020 sending personalized video messages via the celebrity shout-out service Cameo.

"Ashley Darby needs to leave her husband and go be with that guy," the Summer House star cracked before asking her co-hosts, "You guys, do we need to step up our game? Kate, is Cameo the next big side hustle?"

Below Deck's Kate Chastain replied, "Step our game up? I'm doing as many as I can, people!"

"You know, Cameo is also a great gift for the holidays," Hannah added. "If you could get a Cameo, who would you want it from?"