See the Exact Moment Fresh Off the Boat's Hudson Yang Got Accepted to Harvard

Watch : "Fresh Off the Boat" Cast Celebrates 100th Episode

Hudson Yang is a Harvard man!

The Fresh Off the Boat alum is heading to Boston, as he just revealed the exciting moment he was accepted into Harvard University's Class of 2025 through the early action program.

On Friday, Dec. 18, Hudson shared a video on Instagram of himself reading his congratulatory acceptance letter on his phone and then jumping for joy.

Wearing a crimson college tee, the 17-year-old read the note aloud, "Welcome to Harvard!" and screamed, "Oh my God!" while covering his mouth with his hand.

"My mom's crying! Oh my god, mom!" he said. "I am so proud and so happy and so shocked... I'm shaking."

He captioned the video, "Screaming and crying. Thank you God, mom and dad."

Hudson is starting this new chapter in his life now that his show Fresh Off the Boat has been cancelled after six seasons. The series finale aired on ABC in February 2020, starring Randall Park (Always Be My Maybe) and Constance Wu (Crazy Rich Asians).