Frankie Jonas Recreating Married to Jonas Scenes Is the Only TikTok You Need to Watch Today

Frankie Jonas will never forget this reality show.

It's hard to believe that it's been more than seven years since the final episode of Married to Jonas aired on E! But on Friday, Dec. 18, Kevin Jonas' youngest brother decided to look back on the series and recreate a few special moments.

In a new TikTok going viral, Frankie introduced his video as "scenes from Married to Jonas that literally send me." What came next was a compilation of flashbacks that have fans laughing out loud.

"She made a comment about something stupid," he shared while portraying one of Kevin's conversations with wife Danielle Jonas. "It's not even important. It was like talking about how we use paper napkins at dinner."

He also poked fun at Danielle's Italian cooking when he shared, "You know what my family loves, is meatloaf." So what does the family think of the video? They're probably "Burnin' Up" with laughter.