Eva Mendes Admits Her Mom Guilt Is "In Full Effect" Amid Pandemic

Watch : How Ryan Gosling Changed Eva Mendes' Mind on Having Kids

Parents everywhere are losing their minds because of the coronavirus pandemic, including Eva Mendes.

On Thursday, Dec. 18, the Hitch star took to Instagram to share with her 2.4 million followers what her daughters, Esmeralda, 6, and Amada, 4, have been up to while staying home due to quarantine.

"My little girl wanted to cut out Maria Callas' face from the record cover," she wrote along with a picture of her face framed by the remaining record cover. "I quietly died a little inside but I quickly said yes. Mom pandemic guilt in full effect [black heart emoji]."

It seems this is a sentiment many parents can relate to and even encourage!

One Instagram user wrote, "You have to do it! She'll appreciate it later in life when she has her own kids. You're such a good mom. Your makeup collection will from now on be ruined and used by them..:but still..you're an amazing mom!" To which the mother of two replied, "Thank you Lady M! You're an amazing mother. I hope you're constantly reminded ! Love you!"