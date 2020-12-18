Fiona Apple Calls Out Grammys Over Dr. Luke Nomination After Kesha's Allegations

Singer Fiona Apple has criticized the Recording Academy for giving a 2021 Grammy nomination to Dr. Luke, who is involved in a defamation legal battle against Kesha, who had accused him of sexual misconduct—claims he denied.

The organization has not responded to Fiona's comments, which she made in an interview with The Guardian newspaper that was published on Friday, Dec. 18, nor has the music producer (real name Lukasz Gottwald) or the "Tik Tok" singer.

Both Fiona, a rape survivor, and Dr. Luke are nominated for 2021 Grammys. Under the pseudonym Tyson Trax, he is co-nominated for Record of the Year as his role as a producer on Doja Cat's single "Say So." If he receives the award, it will mark his first Grammy win.

"I'm bringing up the Grammys and that's really something that I shouldn't be doing, but really, Dr Luke is nominated?" Fiona asked The Guardian. "They had [Kesha] up there singing 'Praying' and now they're gonna go: 'Oh but it's Tyson Trax!'"