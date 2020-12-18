Revisit Drake's Cutest Father-Son Moments With 3-Year-Old Adonis

Drake is giving fans another glimpse into his life as a dad.

The 34-year-old rapper took to Instagram on Thursday, Dec. 17 to share a few rare photos of his son Adonis. The sweet snapshots showed the Grammy winner getting his 3-year-old ready for the day. The father-son duo matched in black ensembles, and Drake tied a blue durag to Adonis' head. Meanwhile, the "Hotline Bling" star's mother, Sandi Graham, stood nearby.

The last time Drake posted a photo of Adonis was in November. The picture showed the artist leaning on the child's shoulder while they enjoyed some quality time together. However, the proud parent tends to shield his little one from the limelight.

Adonis was born in October 2017, but his birth remained a secret until a year later. Drake, who shares the child with Sophie Brussaux, publicly confirmed he's a dad in 2018 when he released his fifth studio album Scorpion. He then proceeded to give his followers small peeks at his day-to-day as a dad. Although, he didn't share photos of his son's face until March 2020.