Tarik Greets Hazel As She Finally Arrives in the U.S. in 90 Day Fiancé Sneak Peek

Watch : "90 Day Fiance" Peek: Tarik Keeps a Big Secret From Hazel

Sometimes there's nothing like watching people reunite after a long time apart, even when one of them has a secret that might screw it all up.

On this week's 90 Day Fiancé, Hazel is finally arriving in the U.S. and Tarik is absolutely thrilled. He dressed up, he bought a bouquet of flowers and he's grinning ear to ear as he waits for his fiancé to finally appear at the top of the escalator. When she does, she looks just as happy, but of course this is 90 Day Fiancé so there's something going on that could immediately ruin this happy reunion.

As Tarik explains in the exclusive sneak peek above, he and Hazel once shared a girlfriend who she wanted to cut off all communication with.

"I'm excited, but at the same time, I'm nervous because I probably messed up," he says. "Hazel's bisexual, and we have an ex-girlfriend named Minty. Hazel's basically forbidden me from all communication with Minty after our breakup a year and a half ago, but a few weeks ago, I reached out to her because I was worried about her."