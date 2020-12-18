Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Where Jeffree Star, David Dobrik and More Rank

From Jeffree Star to 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, YouTube's biggest names are raking in the money. Read on for Forbes' newly unveiled ranking of 2020's highest-paid stars on the platform.

By Samantha Schnurr Dec 18, 2020 6:18 PMTags
MoneyYouTubeCelebrities
Watch: Tyler Oakley Is Taking a Break From YouTube After 13 Years

While much of the world slowed down in 2020, the YouTube world continued to rake it in. 

Over the years, the website has transformed from a niche place to upload random footage to a platform spawning multimillionaires. Fifteen years after the first-ever video was uploaded on the website, Forbes has unveiled its list of the highest-paid YouTube stars of 2020—and let's just say these earnings are far from chump change. 

While combined earnings for the year's highest-paid celebrities was down by $200 million as compared to 2019 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, this year's highest-paid YouTuber, 9-year-old Ryan Kaji, actually earned $3.5 million more than last year with a total of $29.5 million.

The list also featured some new names, including Mr. Beast, who joined the ranking in—drum roll please—the second spot with $24 million. While Jeffree Star still made the top ten this year, he dropped from fifth place in 2019 with $17 million to 10th in 2020 with $15 million. Still, in a year like 2020—or ever—there are certainly worse things. 

Of course, as is the case with Star and other notable YouTube personalities, they also earn money outside of their channels from product lines and other projects spurred by their Internet fame. 

photos
YouTube's New Wave of Creators

According to Forbes, the estimates are based on earnings from June 1, 2019 through June 1, 2020, are pre-tax and do not account for fees for agents, managers and lawyers. 

Keep scrolling to see how YouTube's biggest stars ranked in the money department. Meanwhile, we'll be brainstorming YouTube channel titles for 2021. 

YouTube

10. Jeffree Star

$15 million

Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

9. David Dobrik

$15.5 million

Instagram

8. Blippi

$17 million

Instagram

7. Nastya

$18.5 million

Instagram

6. Preston Arsement

$19 million

Instagram

5. Markiplier

$19.5 million

Instagram

4. Rhett and Link

$20 million

Instagram

3. Dude Perfect

$23 million

Instagram

2. Mr. Beast

$24 million

Getty Images

1. Ryan Kaji

$29.5 million

Trending Stories

1

Victoria Beckham’s Family Christmas Card Goes Awry in Relatable Moment

2

Chrissy Teigen Makes Dinner for Gwen and Blake But It's Not Easy

3

Shania Twain's Birthday Message for Brad Pitt Is Sure to Impress

4
Exclusive

Dan Levy Opens Up About His Fears and Lifelong Struggle With Anxiety

5

Julianne Hough’s Ex Chuck Wicks Reveals Why They Really Broke Up

Latest News

Exclusive

What Teddi Mellencamp Doesn't Miss About RHOBH

Zac Clark Reunites With Bank Teller Who Helped Save His Life

Eminem Apologizes to Rihanna After Controversial Chris Brown Lyrics

Highest-Paid YouTube Stars of 2020 Revealed: Here's Who Tops the List

Charli and Dixie D'Amelio's Gift Guide Will Brighten Your Holidays

Connie Chung Recalls Past Rivalry With Barbara Walters & Diane Sawyer

Watch Dua Lipa, Jimmy Fallon Take on Love Actually Holiday Song