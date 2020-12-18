Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Shania Twain's Birthday Message for Brad Pitt Is Sure to Impress

Two decades after Shania Twain mentioned Brad Pitt in her 1997 song "That Don't Impress Me Much," the 55-year-old singer gave the actor another shout-out on his 57th birthday.

Man! Brad Pitt just got the best birthday message from Shania Twain.

The Oscar winner turned 57 years old on Friday, Dec. 18 and received an epic shout-out from the 55-year-old singer. As fans are well aware, Twain famously mentioned Pitt in her 1997 hit "That Don't Impress Me Much" when she belted out the words, "OK, so you're Brad Pitt. That don't impress me much." But it looks like the country music superstar is now singing a different tune.

"Happy Birthday to Brad Pitt," she tweeted. "I'll make an exception for today." 

Of course, her fans appreciated the pun. "That should impress him, much," one follower wrote. Added another, "Amazing. That's the tweet of 2020." 

So, what led Twain to include Pitt in the song in the first place? According to a 2017 interview with Billboard, she came up with the lyric after seeing his nude photos in Playgirl. Pitt later sued the magazine for the paparazzi photos, with a judge recalling the issue and ordering a ban on the selling and distribution of it.

Brad Pitt Proving He Still Has It

"I was writing this album and there was a scandal of [Pitt] and Gwyneth [Paltrowwhere there was naked photos of him [in Playgir]," Twain told the outlet. "I just thought, 'I don't know what all the fuss is about.' I'm like, 'Well that don't impress me much, I mean what is all the fuss? We see people naked every day.'"

The Grammy-winning artist then made it clear she "wasn't picking on" Pitt. "But that was just the association in that moment and things we make fusses about and whatever," she added. "Of course, it could have been any gorgeous guy."

