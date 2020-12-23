10 Things You Didn't Know About LeAnn Rimes—By LeAnn Rimes

Our favorite celebrities may be open books, living their lives for all the world to see, but even they like to keep a few secrets. Until now. Welcome to E! News' 10 Things, where the stars themselves spill the goods just for you.
LeAnn Rimes has been famous longer than she hasn't.
The star first sang her way into our hearts when she was just 13 with the release of her very first single, "Blue," in 1996. In the years since, we've watched as she's grown up, expanded into acting, fallen in love and begun a blended family with actor Eddie Cibrian, dabbled in reality television and even written a handful of books.
But in all that time, the two-time Grammy winner has never backed away from her first love: music. She's just released a new single—more on that in a second—which she'll be following up with a forthcoming studio album, expected to be released in May 2021.
Though she's been in our lives for over two decades, you'll soon find out there's still so much to be learned about Rimes.
Get to know Rimes a little bit better, in her own words, as she takes part in E! News' 10 Things!
1. I just released a new track "Throw My Arms Around the World," off of my upcoming studio album! The song, for me, is full of passion, hope and sacred rage. I simultaneously dance and cry every time I listen to it. It's a plea for the world to join me in healing this planet, ourselves and each other. We are so powerful on our own, but together, with open hearts, unified in love, we are unstoppable.
2. I'd have to say my manager Darrell Brown has had the biggest impact on my life. Darrell has been in my life since I was 17. He's the greatest friend, mentor and co-creator I could ever ask for. He is my guiding light on the darkest of days and I am forever grateful to have him in my life.
3. I am obsessed with The Good Chocolate at the moment. I buy these by the 12-pack and they don't last long in our house.
4. The things I miss most about pre-COVID life are touring. Connection. My sweet fans. I can't wait until it is safe for us to be reunited and I can take my new music on the road. We have so much planned, I can't wait to actually be able to play it live!
5. I think it's my heart and my passion that I want to most be remembered by. I only want to create from these places and I hope that translates in the new record. I feel more connected to my heart and the art that wants to come through me than ever before.
6. I'm a texter over a talker, so I will always choose texting over a phone call if I can. With that being said, my work chat with my team is pretty lively. We've been working on several different projects this year and are split across time zones, so that tends to be the top chat on my phone, most days.
7. I'm not a massive emoji user, but the top one in my phone at the moment is the world. I've been using it a lot since I've been talking about my new song, so it has jumped to the top of my list. The world and the hug emoji, those are my two, cause those are the only hugs I've been able to give these days.
8. I would be fine if I never had to wear "normal" clothes again. I'm so good with wearing sweats at all times. Comfort over anything for me!
9. "Around The World" by Daft Punk is my JAM.
10. I'm very fortunate to be surrounded by inspiring souls that help me on a daily basis. It's one of the reasons that I wanted to start my Wholly Human podcast on iHeartRadio. My guests on the show are people that have genuinely changed my life. They range from my somatic practitioner Nicole Lohse, my breathwork teacher Ashley Neese and inspiring hearts such as Lewis Howes. Most of all though, it's the inner journey to my own heart that ultimately grants me the deepest wisdom.
"Throw My Arms Around the World" is available now.
