10 Things You Didn't Know About LeAnn Rimes—By LeAnn Rimes

Watch : LeAnn Rimes Tells How to Have a Successfully Blended Family

LeAnn Rimes has been famous longer than she hasn't.

The star first sang her way into our hearts when she was just 13 with the release of her very first single, "Blue," in 1996. In the years since, we've watched as she's grown up, expanded into acting, fallen in love and begun a blended family with actor Eddie Cibrian, dabbled in reality television and even written a handful of books.

But in all that time, the two-time Grammy winner has never backed away from her first love: music. She's just released a new single—more on that in a second—which she'll be following up with a forthcoming studio album, expected to be released in May 2021.

Though she's been in our lives for over two decades, you'll soon find out there's still so much to be learned about Rimes.