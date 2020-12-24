Bachelor NationHappy HolidaysCeleb Gift Guide2020 Year in ReviewKardashianPhotosVideos

2020 in Review: Vote for the Music Moments You Can't Stop Thinking About

Still trying to nail the "Toosie Slide" on TikTok? Haven't fully adjusted to this post-"WAP" world quite yet? It's your turn to sound off on the music of 2020.

Yes, 2020 was a painful year, but through it all, pop culture had our back. From the TV shows that kept us company to the songs that kept us sane to the social media trends that kept us laughing and the celebs who kept us guessing, it was the multi-faceted world of entertainment that had us pushing forward through even the darkest of days. And we know you feel the same. 

Before we kick this year to the curb, E! News wants to hear from you, dear reader. What were the moments you couldn't stop obsessing over this year? The news that brightened up even the most monotonous of weeks? Through the end of December, we invite you to make your voice heard by voting for things that mattered most. (In celebrity-land, that is.) Let's send out 2020 in style—and then never look back.

We've made it to the end. For our last installment in our 2020 in Review series, we wrap things up with a breakdown of all things music. After all, it's only fair that we let you weigh in now that we've named our 20 Best Songs of 2020.

In a world where concerts and nightclubs existed solely in our dreams, we all consumed music a little differently this year. But that doesn't mean our favorite artist left us with nothing to sing about. And over the course of five final polls, you'll get to do just that. Are you still listening to Taylor Swift's folklore on repeat, looking for more Easter eggs in her lyrics? Or is The Weeknd's criminally Grammys-overlooked After Hours more your no-skips cup of tea?

You'll get to tell us whether BTS' "Dynamite" music video has dominated the screens of your Club Quarantine or you've been dancing in your own version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's "WAP" house. And we know you've got thoughts on the TikTok tracks that've been living in your head rent free. It's time for you to sound off. 

But don't delay—you've only got three days to be a part of the fun. These polls officially close at 11:59 p.m. PST Saturday, Dec. 26, with the results from the entire series set to be revealed three days later.

Poll

2020 in Review: All-Star Collabs

The best all-star collaboration:
"Rain on Me," Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande
31%
"Un Dia (One Day)," J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny and Tainy
5.2%
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
24.1%
"Savage (Remix)," Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé
17.2%
"Ice Cream," BLACKPINK and Selena Gomez
22.4%
Poll

2020 in Review: Virtual Performances

The virtual performance that made you feel like you were there:
Dua Lipa's Studio 2054
21.6%
BTS' Map of the Soul ON:E concert
27%
Lady Gaga at the VMAs
43.2%
Billie Eilish's Where Do We Go livestream
2.7%
Chloe x Halle at the BET Awards
5.4%
Poll

2020 in Review: TikTok Tracks

The TikTok song you couldn't get out of your head:
“Tap In,” Saweetie
12.5%
“Blinding Lights,” The Weeknd
53.1%
“Toosie Slide,” Drake
3.1%
“Supalonely,” BENEE feat. Gus Dapperton
6.2%
“Say So,” Doja Cat
25%
Poll

2020 in Review: No-Skips Albums

The no-skips album of the year:
folklore, Taylor Swift
54.5%
Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
13.6%
positions, Ariana Grande
11.4%
Chromatica, Lady Gaga
4.5%
After Hours, The Weeknd
15.9%
Poll

2020 in Review: Music Videos

The music video that turned your living room into the club:
"Dynamite," BTS
40.5%
"WAP," Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion
14.3%
"Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny
4.8%
"How You Like That," BLACKPINK
9.5%
"Physical," Dua Lipa
31%

Be sure to check back on Tuesday, Dec. 29, when we'll share the results!

