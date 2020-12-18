Southern Charm's Austen Kroll Weighs In on Those Kristin Cavallari Romance Rumors

Watch : Kristin Cavallari's Steamy Cabo Vacation With Jeff Dye: Details!

Austen Kroll is just living his best life—whatever that means.

During a virtual appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Dec. 17, the Southern Charm star was on the answering end of ongoing questions about him and Kristin Cavallari.

The two reality stars recently raised eyebrows as a result of a flirty comment Kroll' left on Cavallari's Instagram post, along with clips of them partying together. When a fan asked him what's going on between them, the TV personality attempted to clear the air.

"What is going on with you and Kristin Cavallari?" the fan asked. "How did the two of you become such good friends? Or is there something else going on there?"

Kroll explained she "slid into" his castmate Craig Conover's DMs to tell him she was coming to town and they all ended up going to dinner. "We all just kind of hit it off and we wanted to go and visit them, so we did and honestly we just all get along so, so well," he said.

As for the newly single Cavallari, "Kristin is out of a 10-year-long relationship. She's not looking for anything," Kroll said. "I'm out of one who had one kid. There's no reason to jump into something with someone who has three kids, I can promise you that."