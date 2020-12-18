Christian Serratos Reacts to Jennifer Lopez's Support of Selena: The Series

We could fall in love with this show of support.

Days before the highly anticipated Netflix show Selena: The Series dropped on the platform, Jennifer Lopez herself promoted it. The moment felt like an official passing of the torch to Christian Serratos, who was slated to portray Selena Quintanilla 23 years after the role turned Lopez into a breakout star.

Serratos reacted to the megastar's support during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Dec. 17.

"I didn't see that coming at all," Serratos told Kelly Clarkson. "I'm such a fan of hers and grew up watching that movie. I know that movie backwards and forwards and she did such an amazing job playing Selena."

However, as she pointed out, the role's legacy makes it even more challenging. It "gives me a lot more pressure because not only am I stepping into Selena's shoes, but I'm having to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer."