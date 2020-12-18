Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Christian Serratos Reacts to Jennifer Lopez's Support of Selena: The Series

Christian Serratos portrayed Selena Quintanilla in the Netflix show, more than 20 years after the role turned Jennifer Lopez into a breakout star. Hear the actress' reaction to the megastar's support.

We could fall in love with this show of support. 

Days before the highly anticipated Netflix show Selena: The Series dropped on the platform, Jennifer Lopez herself promoted it. The moment felt like an official passing of the torch to Christian Serratos, who was slated to portray Selena Quintanilla 23 years after the role turned Lopez into a breakout star.

Serratos reacted to the megastar's support during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Dec. 17. 

"I didn't see that coming at all," Serratos told Kelly Clarkson. "I'm such a fan of hers and grew up watching that movie. I know that movie backwards and forwards and she did such an amazing job playing Selena."

However, as she pointed out, the role's legacy makes it even more challenging. It "gives me a lot more pressure because not only am I stepping into Selena's shoes, but I'm having to follow in the footsteps of Jennifer."

Selena: The Series: The Cast vs. The Real-Life People

Still, Lopez's message was a pleasant surprise. "I was so happy when I saw that," Serratos continued. "I saw it on social media with everybody else. I didn't know that was coming and it was really heartwarming."

In a video posted to social media in late November, Lopez brought the show to people's attention and voiced her own excitement. "Guys, I don't know if you've heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," the triple threat said. "Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It's a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. She's such a big part of my life and my career. And I can't wait to see it. It's on Netflix December 4."

Selena: The Series is streaming now on Netflix. 

