Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix Slam "Frivolous" Lawsuit Over Cocktails Book

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are facing a lawsuit stemming from their recent book of cocktail recipes.

Author Alison Baker is suing the longtime couple on grounds of breach of contract over their book Fancy AF Cocktails: Drink Recipes from a Couple of Professional Drinkers, according to court documents obtained by E! News. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt published that book on Dec. 3, 2019.

"The allegations presented are false and frivolous," Tom and Ariana told E! News in a statement. "We will vigorously defend ourselves against these baseless claims."

Alison, who has co-authored seven books with celebrities, claims that she contacted Ariana in February 2016 about working on a book together, and that they met up later that month to discuss details of the concept. Alison allegedly pitched a book of cocktail recipes written from Ariana's perspective as a bartender at SUR on the Bravo reality series.

The writer claims that Ariana agreed to pay 45 percent of the advance and the royalties, along with giving Alison a co-author credit on the title page.