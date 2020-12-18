Gossip Girl's Jessica Szohr Reveals Sex of Her First Baby

Good morning, Upper East Siders! Jessica Szohr has some exciting baby news to share.

In recent Instagram posts, the Gossip Girl alum—who's expecting her first child with hockey pro Brad Richardson—revealed that she's having a....baby girl! Alongside a photo of herself cradling her baby bump, the 35-year-old actress wrote, "We can't wait to meet you, baby girl!" In another recent post, Szohr could be seen having a dance party. "Dance sesh with my favorite girl," she captioned the video, adding "#babymamadance."

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the mommy-to-be took to her Instagram Story to share that she's "nervous" to breastfeed. In fact, she's taking a breastfeeding class to help her prepare. "I'm just nervous, I'm nervous to breastfeed," she told her followers. "Is that wrong?"

Szohr, who played Vanessa Abrams on the hit CW series, first announced her pregnancy in September. Alongside a photo of Richardson leaning in to kiss her baby bump, Szohr wrote, "Full of joy!" As fans may recall, the couple went public with their relationship in 2019.