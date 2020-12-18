Leslie Odom Jr. Says He's Quarantining Away From Pregnant Wife After Appearance on Ellen DeGeneres' Show

Watch : Ellen DeGeneres Accepts E! PCAs Win on Behalf of "Amazing" Staff

Leslie Odom Jr. is exercising extra caution around his family after his recent appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Hamilton star is a guest on the TODAY show on Friday, Dec. 18, and in a preview clip from the episode, he told hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager that he is keeping his distance from pregnant wife Nicolette Robinson and 3-year-old daughter Lucille for the time being. Leslie appeared on Ellen DeGeneres' talk show on Dec. 9, one day before she announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

As Hoda pointed out in the footage that is below, the Tony winner was the last guest who was physically on the set with Ellen before her diagnosis.

"First, Ellen was super sweet, and everything was as safe as we thought it could be the day we were in the studio," he said. "And the next day, we found out that she tested positive. So first and foremost, I hope Ellen is well. I haven't spoken to her. Obviously, I hope she's doing OK."