Brandi Glanville Denies Dissing LeAnn Rimes After Her Win on The Masked Singer

How could Brandi Glanville possibly shade The Sun, aka LeAnn Rimes?

Well, ask people on social media and they will tell you her October tweets were a dig at ex-husband Eddie Cibrian's wife.

When The Masked Singer first premiered this fall, the Real Housewives alum tweeted, "I think the sun is 100 percent Leann Rimes #maskedsinger. Although my kids say no way because she told them that she would never do this show because it's sooo beneath her."

Her remarks drew some criticism at the time, but the mom stuck to her guns all throughout the season, writing on Twitter ahead of the Wednesday night finale, "Hope my kids bonus mom The Sun Leanne Rines (sic) wins the masked singer tonight #Spitfire."

And her guess was proven correct when the reality show crowned The Sun as winner of season four and LeAnn took off her mask. Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger, along with many on social media, also suspected LeAnn was the frontrunner from the start.