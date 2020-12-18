Holiday Gifts for Plant Lovers

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Have someone with a major green thumb in your life? Well, we have the perfect holiday gifts for them ahead, from dainty plant misters to impressive flower bouquets.
So below, shop gifts for the plant lover from Terrain, Bouqs and more of our favorite plant-lady approved brands. And pick them up for yourself too if you want to up your plant game in 2021!
Cut Glass Plant Mister
This brass plant mister doubles as a decorative accent.
Garden Seed Box
A garden seed box? How precious.
Metal Watering Can
This watering can looks beautiful sitting on a window sill, and of course waters every plant in the house effortlessly.
The Macchiato
This lovely bouquet combines lavender with terracotta roses.
Terrarium Candle
It doesn't get more adorable than these terrarium candles. The cactus one smells of pine and vanilla and the poppy one of jasmine and white tea.
Arch Propagation Kit
This terrazzo propagation kit is both stylish and handy.
Seaway Two-Piece Ceramic Pot Planter Set
The peach hue of these planters contrasts perfectly with green plants.
Blooming Lollipops
Hear us out: You first eat these lollipops, with flavors like lavender-lemongrass and strawberry-basil, and then plant their stems to grow flowers or herbs.
Tough Stuff Collection
This houseplant collection includes a Sansevieria, ZZ Plant and Hoya variety. These plants are easy to keep alive, hence their collection name—thank goodness.
Holiday Style
This holiday-themed bouquet is full of gorgeous winter flowers.
Beaded Macrame Hanger
You can't go wrong with a boho, beaded macrame plant hanger like this one.