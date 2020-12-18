Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

10 Silk Face Masks That Are Worth Every Penny

We've rounded up the best silk face masks to keep you safe and stylish!

Are you looking for new masks that are stylish, safe and will help your skin? Look no further than silk face masks. The silk fabric will reduce irritation and friction on your skin to help prevent mask-related breakouts aka "maskne." While following a proper skincare routine will help your skin in the long run, silk masks are a great way to give your skin some TLC while staying safe.

For 10 of our favorite silk face masks, scroll below!

8 Other Reasons Silky Mask- Set of 3

This gorgeous set of silk masks includes two floral styles and 1 champagne-colored mask.

$62
Revolve

Fleur du Mal Silk Face Mask

You don't have to worry about your mask falling off with these elastic straps. Not to mention, this one has a lovely butterfly design.

$28
Revolve

CJW Print Adult Adjustable Contoured Silk Blend Face Mask

We love this hand-illustrated silk mask. It features all of your Netflix & Chill must-haves like skincare products and takeout!

$20
Nordstrom

PJ Harlow Adult Satin Face Masks

Get one of these for yourself and all the other badass women in your life! This mask is also machine washable.

$18
$16
Amazon

L. Erickson Love II Adult Reversible Silk Face Mask

There's nothing better than a reversible product. This double-layered silk mask features a geometric design and martini print on the other side.

$28
Nordstrom

Mulberry Silk Reusable Sensitive Fashion Face Masks for Women- 3 Pack

This breathable and washable silk mask comes in a camo print, too!

$18
Amazon

Wolford Lace Silk Mask

Lightweight and reversible, this silk mask features a subtle lace design that will elevate any outfit.

$43
Revolve

Slip Reusable Face Covering

If you love Slip's silk pillowcases and eye masks, you'll love their face masks. This elegant mask comes in 5 colors and prints so you can have one for every outfit.

$39
Revolve

DVF Silk Face Masks

This Diane Von Furstenberg mask has everything you could need in a mask: wool-silk reusable fabric, a filter pocket and thin elastic ear loops.

$24
DVF

Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering

We love the leopard print on this silk face mask! It also makes a great gift for the leopard lovers in your life.

$40
Nordstrom

