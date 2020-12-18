10 Silk Face Masks That Are Worth Every Penny

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Are you looking for new masks that are stylish, safe and will help your skin? Look no further than silk face masks. The silk fabric will reduce irritation and friction on your skin to help prevent mask-related breakouts aka "maskne." While following a proper skincare routine will help your skin in the long run, silk masks are a great way to give your skin some TLC while staying safe.
For 10 of our favorite silk face masks, scroll below!
8 Other Reasons Silky Mask- Set of 3
This gorgeous set of silk masks includes two floral styles and 1 champagne-colored mask.
Fleur du Mal Silk Face Mask
You don't have to worry about your mask falling off with these elastic straps. Not to mention, this one has a lovely butterfly design.
CJW Print Adult Adjustable Contoured Silk Blend Face Mask
We love this hand-illustrated silk mask. It features all of your Netflix & Chill must-haves like skincare products and takeout!
PJ Harlow Adult Satin Face Masks
Get one of these for yourself and all the other badass women in your life! This mask is also machine washable.
L. Erickson Love II Adult Reversible Silk Face Mask
There's nothing better than a reversible product. This double-layered silk mask features a geometric design and martini print on the other side.
Mulberry Silk Reusable Sensitive Fashion Face Masks for Women- 3 Pack
This breathable and washable silk mask comes in a camo print, too!
Wolford Lace Silk Mask
Lightweight and reversible, this silk mask features a subtle lace design that will elevate any outfit.
Slip Reusable Face Covering
If you love Slip's silk pillowcases and eye masks, you'll love their face masks. This elegant mask comes in 5 colors and prints so you can have one for every outfit.
DVF Silk Face Masks
This Diane Von Furstenberg mask has everything you could need in a mask: wool-silk reusable fabric, a filter pocket and thin elastic ear loops.
Slip Pure Silk Adult Pleated Face Covering
We love the leopard print on this silk face mask! It also makes a great gift for the leopard lovers in your life.
