Kylie Jenner, Jessica Alba and More Stars Show Off Their Family's Matching Holiday Pajamas

Watch : Wonderful Holiday 2020 Gift Ideas

Getting cozy has never been so fashionable.

If you're scrolling through Facebook or going through your holiday cards, chances are you've seen families and couples dress to impress in matching pajamas. In fact, many famous celebrities are taking part in the trend as they celebrate Christmas and the cold winter months.

So what's the cause of this new obsession?

"I'd say the obsession is more on the part of the girl and wanting a cute Instagram photo," Johnny Bananas told E! News after rocking his own PJ joggers with girlfriend Morgan Willett. "I mean how often do you hear a guy saying, 'Hey honey, let's get matching PJs and sit in front of the Christmas tree?' None the less, I still support it."

And he's not alone! From Leslie Odom Jr. and Mario Lopez's families to Jessica Alba and Kylie Jenner's crew, we compiled all of the Hollywood stars getting in the spirit with unique pajamas.