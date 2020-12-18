Go Behind-the-Scenes of Brie and Nikki Bella's Nude Maternity Shoot

Behind the bare baby bumps.
During Thursday, Dec. 17's all-new Total Bellas, viewers got a behind-the-scenes look at Brie Bella and Nikki Bella's striking joint maternity shoot. As E! readers may recall, back in July, the Bella Twins shared special pregnancy pictures, where the E! personalities posed together completely nude.
And, on Thursday's all-new episode, we got to see how these incredible photos, done by photographer Cole Cameron, came about.
"I really wanted to do this because twins pregnant, we're a week-and-a-half apart," Brie explained to the photographer. "And I just feel like this is something really special so, I don't want to miss this moment."
This bonding moment was particularly important for the twins as Nikki and fiancé Artem Chigvintsev had to relocate to Los Angeles in order to have baby Matteo.
Brie added, "The last time we'll have our bumps together. She's headed off to L.A., she's leaving me."
In a confessional, Birdie Danielson's mom revealed she was "so sad" about Nikki having to have her baby in California.
"But I get it, and I know they have to do what's best for their family and for them," she further told the Total Bellas camera. "So, I want to really enjoy every moment being pregnant with my sister before they leave."
Furthermore, in a confessional with Nikki, Brie revealed that she wanted to capture how they looked "so identical" in this stage of their pregnancies.
Nikki chimed in, "This is my first pregnancy so, I really want to do a maternity shoot."
However, as she continued, Nikki made it clear that she wanted to avoid wearing "a skirt with my belly out or like, ruffles."
In response, Brie commented, "You just named one of my maternity shoots from Birdie."
Nikki doubled down and quipped, "I just don't do that. I don't find that cute, sorry."
Back at the joint photo shoot, Nikki praised the activity as a great way to "finish this whole little journey" they've been on.
Brie responded, "I know, I just can't believe this is the last time we're gonna be pregnant together."
As the maternity shoot began, Brie and Nikki started off posing back-to-back. Unsurprisingly, the photographer praised the twins for their "stunning" poses.
He noted, "That looks gorgeous."
When the twins tried out a new pose, Brie joked, "As long as our boobs don't touch because we get weird about that."
After nailing these pictures, Nikki had Artem join her for a series of shots. Although, the Dancing With the Stars pro clarified that he wouldn't be getting naked.
"I'm not getting naked," he said playfully. "I'm definitely not getting naked."
Yet, he did take his shirt off.
In their couple photo, Artem used his arms to cover Nikki's private parts.
"Yeah, that looks great," Brie said encouragingly. "Can't wait to see how many times Nicole posts this one."
She later referred to herself as Nicole's "butt-naked stylist."
Jokes aside, Brie called the maternity shoot experience "bittersweet."
She reflected, "I mean, we've shared this whole journey together and now she's leaving at like, the grand finale, our babies coming out."
For all of this and more, including Nikki and Artem's sweet farewell gift for Brie, watch the recap video above.