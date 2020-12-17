Ricky Martin Shares Rare Photo of His Adorable Son Renn

Watch : Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin Announce Joint Tour!

Ricky Martin just showed off the littlest member of his family on social media.

On Dec. 17, the "Livin' La Vida Loca" singer shared a photo of Renn, his 10-month-old son with husband Jwan Yosef, on Instagram. With big brown eyes, he's about as adorable as they come!

Ricky wrote in the caption, "Mi #babyRenn."

Fans gushed over the toddler in the comments section, with one writing, "Oh My Goodness look at this Mini Ricky."

Another joked, "Now that is one cute dude! And so is the baby!"

Ricky and Jwan, a Swedish painter, married in 2018. The couple, who are also parents to to 12-year-old twins Valentino and Matteo and daughter Lucia, who turns 2 on Christmas Eve, announced Renn's birth in October.

"Nuestro hijo Renn Martin-Yosef ha nacido," the artist wrote alongside an Instagram photo of him and Jwan with Renn, which translates to "our son Renn Martin-Yosef was born."

The Assassination of Gianni Versace star opened up to Entertainment Tonight in July about fatherhood, and the unique challenges the dads face now that Valentino and Matteo are pre-teens.