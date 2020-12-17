Former NFL Player Lorenzo Taliaferro Dead at 28

Former Baltimore Ravens running back Lorenzo Taliaferro has passed away at the age of 28.

According to local news station WBFF-TV Fox45, a family member of Talafierro said he died of a heart attack on Wednesday, Dec. 16. He was pronounced dead at 3:30 p.m. after being transported to Riverside Doctors' Hospital in his hometown of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement that the NFL team is "deeply saddened" by the 28-year-old's death. "Lorenzo was a kind, smart, respectful and determined young man—someone always committed to his teammates and well-liked by everyone in our organization. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Lorenzo's family," the statement read. "May he rest in peace."

Taliaferro played under Harbaugh for three seasons starting in 2014. The running back, along with Justin Forsett and Bernard Pierce, took over for Ray Rice, who was suspended for spousal abuse that year.