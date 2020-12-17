Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

Will Smith Reveals Everything You Didn't See in Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion

Will Smith released additional scenes that didn’t make it into the 30th anniversary special of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Scroll on for the details.

Will Smith had even more fun moments left for fans in the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunion.

On Thursday, Dec. 17, the rapper-turned-actor-turned-mogul dropped more nostalgic gems from the 30th anniversary special of the iconic ‘90s show on his YouTube channel. In the seven-minute clip, the Gemini Man star spoke passionately about what the "magic" that created the series.

"The casting," he explained. "It's one of those things. You cannot buy or fake chemistry. When people vibe, when people are in sync and in tune and in harmony, you can't fake that. And when you have it, it creates magic."

The now 52-year-old recalled the first time he stepped onto the set of the Fresh Prince, at the age of 21, and feeling intimidated because he was surrounded by actors whereas he was a rising rapper.

"Everybody in that cast has more experience than me," he said before showing a clip of Alfonso Ribeiro's (Carlton's) audition tape, which made the actor question, "And they picked me?"

As fans who watched the special will remember, Will reunited with former co-star Janet Hubert (the original Aunt Vivian) after 27 years. In his YouTube video, Will showed the duo reflecting on their reunion.

"Janet held a ground of authenticity and dignity that, at 21 years old, I didn't see as clearly as I see today," he expressed. Janet also spoke her peace, adding, "I have to say, after 27 years, being here today and having the conversation Will and I had together, the moments that we shared the other day, it's healing."

The hour-long special, which was released on HBO Max last month, also featured Tatyana Ali (Ashley), Karyn Parsons (Hilary), Joseph Marcell (Geoffrey), Ross Bagley (Nicky), DJ Jazzy Jeff (Jazz) and the second Aunt Viv, Daphne Reid. The cast also honored the late, great James Avery, who played Uncle Phil, who many of the stars have said in past interviews was the anchor of the series.   

