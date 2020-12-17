Tom CruiseKardashians2020 Year in ReviewCeleb Gift GuidePhotosVideos

See Eddie Murphy Make His Royal Return in First Coming 2 America Photos

See the first photos from the Coming to America sequel, Coming 2 America, starring returning actors Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall, Shari Headley and more.

Eddie MurphyAndy Kropa/Invision/AP

Good morning, neighbors! It is a most wonderful day as the first photos from Coming 2 America are here!

Almost two years ago, it was announced that a sequel to the 1988 cult comedy film Coming to America was in the works. In the new movie, Eddie Murphy's character, the newly crowned King Akeem, returns to Queens, New York with his confidante Semmi, played by Arsenio Hall, after learning that in America, he has a long-lost son, the heir to the throne of Zamunda. On Thursday, Dec. 17, the first official photos from Coming to America 2 were released by Amazon Studios, which will stream the movie in 2021.

The photos show Akeem dressed in both his princely (kingly?) robes and in full New York City tourist gear. Shari Headley, who reprises her role of his wife Lisa McDowell—now a queen, wears a crown and gorgeous Zamundan royal garb.

Arsenio Hall appears again as Akeem's servant and friend, Semmi. He and Murphy also reprise their secondary roles, including those of members of a Queen barbershop crew and their customers, who are seen in the new photos. And poster for the franchise's iconic hair product Soul Glo makes an appearance as well. 

The photos also show James Earl Jones smiling and wearing his crown as King Joffe Jaffer, while The Real co-host Garcelle Beauvais appears in a glamorous version of her original Coming to America role of a rose bearer. She had told her TV co-stars in November that she "got promoted."

photos
Eddie Murphy: Movie Star!

Coming to America 2 also stars returning cast members John Amos, who plays Lisa's father Cleo McDowell, Louis Anderson, who plays Akeem and Semmi's former McDowell's fast food restaurant co-worker, Maurice, and Vanessa Bell Calloway, who portrays Akeem's former betrothed "queen to be," Imani Izzi.

Newcomers to the franchise include Jermaine FowlerNomzamo MbathaWesley Snipes, Tracy Morgan, Leslie JonesKiKi Layne, Teyana TaylorNomzamo Mbatha, Bella Murphy, and Rick Ross, who appears as himself. Parts of the movie were also filmed at his 109-room mansion in Georgia.

Coming to America 2 is set to begin streaming on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.

See the first photos from the movie below:

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy

Presenting King Akeem!

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy and Shari Headley

Presenting King Akeem and Queen Lisa.

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall

The two reprise their roles of Akeem and Semmi.

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy

Akeem is back in America!

Amazon Studios
James Earl Jones

The actor returns as King Jaffe Jaffer.

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall

The actors appear in a barbershop scene.

Amazon Studios
Eddie Murphy

The actor appears in a barbershop scene.

Amazon Studios
Garcelle Beauvais

The Real co-host and actress, who played a rose bearer in Coming to America, got a promotion!

