Taylor Hanson and Wife Natalie Welcome Baby No. 7

Watch : Who's Who in Hanson?

It's lucky number seven for Taylor Hanson—seven kids!

The Hanson brother has officially welcomed his seventh child with wife Natalie Hanson, a baby girl named Maybellene. The newborn arrived on Dec. 7, but the proud dad waited until Dec. 17 to announce the family's sweet news with fans.

"Meet our baby girl Maybellene Alma Joy, born Dec 7th 2020," he confirmed on Instagram. "7 is a beautiful number."

It was just in September that the performer revealed the big news that his family was expanding once again. "The best kind of unexpected," Taylor wrote on Instagram at the time. "Number seven coming this December. #2020."

This time two years ago, the pair was awaiting the arrival of their son Claude, who was officially born on Dec. 26, 2018.